Edge hints at retirement match in Toronto in 2023

Following the conclusion of Monday Night Raw, Edge addressed the hometown crowd and hinted at a retirement, again, in 2023.

The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that 30 years ago, he had his first wrestling match and knew that one day, he’d be standing there in the middle of the ring in front of thousands of people.

“What I didn’t dream of is that I would have to retire for nine years and fight…fight with every fiber of my being to get this back,” Edge said, crediting the fans for helping him return to the ring.

“I can’t wait to come back, hopefully, one last time, one last time here in Toronto,” he continued.

Edge said that WWE usually comes to Canada in August, so he plans on seeing everyone again in a year’s time.

“And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, but that’s okay man, this is the place for me to do it, okay?” he continued.

Edge said he loves all the fans and loves being a Canadian and then started a “Go Leafs Go” chant.