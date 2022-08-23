Dexter Lumis returns to NXT, reunites with Indi Hartwell

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode featured the continuation of a top WWE RAW storyline.

As we’ve noted, Lumis returned to WWE on the August 8 RAW amid several mysterious backstage happenings, including a car wreck. He was shown in the crowd at the end of the No DQ main event that saw AJ Styles defeat The Miz, but was quickly taken away by security. The backstage happenings and antics by Lumis continued on the August 16 RAW, where he tried to hope the barrier near the announcers during the match between Styles and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lumis was quickly tackled by security and pulled back over the barrier, while The Miz watched from ringside as he was about to attack AJ during AJ’s match with Lashley. The announcers acknowledged Lumis on commentary, and his arm was later spotted in the background of a backstage brawl segment between Theory and Dolph Ziggler. The August 16 RAW featured a few more random backstage happenings, including a shot of Adam Pearce and security using a fire extinguisher to put out a trash can fire.

There was then a teaser for Lumis on the August 16 NXT Heatwave special as a staffer delivered a drawing to Indi Hartwell. Indi looked at the drawing and said, “Oh my God!”, but NXT UK’s Blair Davenport made her debut by snatching the paper from Hartwell. They had a few words and the segment ended with Davenport ripping the drawing up. The Lumis storyline then continued on this week’s RAW as Lumis, wearing a helmet, made an appearance during the crowd while The Miz and Ciampa were facing Styles and Lashley. Lumis decked AJ with a sneak shot over the barrier, from the crowd, but WWE security quickly tackled him and took him away. The Miz then took advantage of a distracted AJ at ringside, but Lumis appeared again in the crowd, this time by The Miz. Lumis stared at The Miz from the other side of the barrier, then removed his helmet to reveal his identity, which received a big pop from the crowd. Lumis grabbed The Miz and yanked him over the barrier, then pulled him away through the crowd as the referee called the match as a DQ win for The Miz and Ciampa. After the match, Lashley and Styles took out Ciampa and celebrated as WWE cut to a shot of Lumis dragging Miz up the stairs in the crowd.

Fast forward to tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode, where Hartwell came up short against Davenport. After the match and a few other segments, the announcers pointed to how Hartwell was still out at the ringside area. Indi then took the mic while sitting on the edge of the apron, and talked about how she was at rock bottom. She went on about how she took a long look at herself four months ago, and she was tired of the setbacks and losses, and was going to reach for the stars and re-ignite her career, but here she is in the same position four months later.

Lumis suddenly appeared on the other side of the ring as the WWE Performance Center crowd went wild. Indi turned around to see Lumis as he did his trademark slither into the ring. Indi also slid under the ropes and met Lumis in the middle of the ring for an embrace and a bigger pop from the crowd. Lumis and Hartwell then stood up and kissed in the middle of the ring to a loud “InDex!” chant from the crowd.

Lumis then exited the ring and held the ropes for Hartwell, and carried her to the backstage area. The camera eventually cut to the WWE Performance Center doors and red & blue police lights could be seen flashing outside. Lumis handed Indi a drawing and they kissed again. Lumis then exited through the door to where the police were waiting for him. Lumis was placed under arrest while an emotional Hartwell looked on.

Hartwell looked at the drawing Lumis gave her, and it said, “Goodbye Indi (for now…) I [heart] you forever.”

The storyline reason for Lumis’ arrest at the WWE Performance Center appears to be his recent antics and attacks at RAW. This would be the first major crossover happening between NXT 2.0 and RAW or SmackDown.

This was Lumis’ first NXT appearance since the April 19 episode. He was released along with other budget cuts on April 29, and was just brought back to the company on the August 8 RAW.

Lumis and Hartwell were married in the NXT storylines back on the September 14, 2021 episode.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for InDex after tonight’s show, or where they’re headed with the Lumis arrest angle. It will be interesting to see if Hartwell comes to RAW now. Lumis was never added back to the NXT roster or to the RAW roster following his return earlier this month, and he is still without a brand on the official WWE website roster, at least as of this writing.

Indi has not commented on the angle as of this writing, but she did tweet a closer look at the drawing from Lumis, as seen below.

Below are a few related shots from tonight’s show, along with Hartwell’s full tweet: