Christina Marie
Height: 5’2″
Weight: 132 lbs.
Date of birth: June 8, 1993
From: Schenectady NY
Debut: July 9, 2016
Trainer: Shockwave The Robot
Biography
– On March 24, 2018, Christina Marie defeated Damaris in Atlantic City, New Jersey for the ECWA Women’s championship.
– Christina Marie defeated Veda Scott in in Hazleton, PA, on February 16, 2019.
– On September 26, 2020, Christina Marie defeated Holidead in a steel cage match in Ocean Gate, NJ.
– At ESW WrestleBash XI in Niagara Falls, NY, Christina Marie defeated Dani Mo.
– At August 13, 2022, Christina Marie defeated Rachael Ellering at ESW 20 in Buffalo, NY.