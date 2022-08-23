Height: 5’2″

Weight: 132 lbs.

Date of birth: June 8, 1993

From: Schenectady NY

Debut: July 9, 2016

Trainer: Shockwave The Robot

Biography

– On March 24, 2018, Christina Marie defeated Damaris in Atlantic City, New Jersey for the ECWA Women’s championship.

– Christina Marie defeated Veda Scott in in Hazleton, PA, on February 16, 2019.

– On September 26, 2020, Christina Marie defeated Holidead in a steel cage match in Ocean Gate, NJ.

– At ESW WrestleBash XI in Niagara Falls, NY, Christina Marie defeated Dani Mo.

– At August 13, 2022, Christina Marie defeated Rachael Ellering at ESW 20 in Buffalo, NY.