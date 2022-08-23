Bate vs. Wagner announced for NXT

WWE NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate will return to the NXT 2.0 ring tonight.

WWE has announced Bate vs. Von Wagner in a non-title match for tonight’s show.

Bate returned to NXT last week for an “invasion” of sorts with Blair Davenport and Gallus. The Heatwave special ended with Bate facing off with NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who had just retained over JD McDonagh.

This will be Bate’s first standard NXT TV match since he came up short against Cameron Grimes on October 30, 2019. This will be Wagner’s first TV match since losing the Falls Count Anywhere bout to Solo Sikoa on August 2.

Below is the updated NXT line-up for tonight:

* “Big Body Javy” Javier Bernal makes official NXT 2.0 re-debut against Cameron Grimes

* Sanga helps Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon find balance & perspective

* Lights Out Match: Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* The Grayson Waller Effect debuts with guest Apollo Crews

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend against Gallus

* NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner in a non-title match