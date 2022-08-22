WWE to air new Table For 3

A new episode of Table For 3 will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this Friday.

The episode will feature Queen Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. This will be the “Generation Now” edition of the show.

The following non-WWE indie content will also be added to Peacock and the WWE Network this Saturday: PROGRESS Chapter 137, PROGRESS Chapter 138, ICW Fight Club #231.

On a related note, 10 more episodes of WWE Superstars were added to Peacock and the WWE Network today.