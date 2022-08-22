WWE Superstore to open in Cardiff city center for Clash at the Castle event

WWE will be putting up a superstore in Cardiff for Clash at the Castle where fans can purchase their merchandise prior to the show and avoid the long lines at the stadium.

The store, located on the lower level of St David’s Dewi Sant, will open on Thursday, September 1 and will be open till Sunday, September 4.

Opening times will be from 9:30AM till 8PM on Thursday and Friday, from 9:30AM till 7PM on Saturday, and from 11AM till 5PM on Sunday.

St David’s is one of the principal shopping centers in the city and features over 150 shops, restaurants, and cafes with brands like Apple, Breitling, Ecco, Foot Locker, Fossil, H&M, Lego, Levi’s, and many others.

The mall is conveniently located just half a mile by walk from the Principality Stadium.