WWE referee Shawn Bennett wins 24/7 title for a few seconds at house show

WWE referee Shawn Bennett won the 24/7 title last night in London, Ontario, but the celebration only lasted around 10 seconds.

Nikki A.S.H. was the first one to win the title in a triple threat match involving champion Dana Brooke and Tamina. Then Nikki was pinned by the referee, who was pinned by Tamina, who was pinned by Dana Brooke to regain the title.

Bennett uploaded a photo holding up the 24/7 title on his Instagram, writing, “Proof that ANYTHING can happen at #WWELive!”

Since this happened at a non-televised live event, WWE does not list 24/7 title changes as an official title change. Nikki A.S.H., Tamina, and Brooke exchanged the titles a couple of times this past weekend in Kingston and London.