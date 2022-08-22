Update on The Good Brothers/Impact Wrestling

Aug 22, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful Select reports that The Good Brothers will be done with IMPACT after next weekend.

They’ll be heading to NJPW to work some shows in September, but will be free agents by then. They reportedly agreed to do some work with NJPW through the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom shows.

