Update on The Good Brothers/Impact Wrestling
Fightful Select reports that The Good Brothers will be done with IMPACT after next weekend.
They’ll be heading to NJPW to work some shows in September, but will be free agents by then. They reportedly agreed to do some work with NJPW through the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom shows.
The television trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to The Factory in Dallas, TX as @IMPACTWRESTLING presents #LoneStarStampede, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action!
Get tickets and be there LIVE:
Aug 26th: https://t.co/eTGy570bbh
Aug 27th: https://t.co/QgCax6m5qj pic.twitter.com/h4lPuIGunJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022