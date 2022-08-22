Update on Road Dogg returning to work for WWE

WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James is reportedly returning to work for the company as the new Vice President of Live Events.

We noted earlier that word going around at RAW was that James is returning to WWE to work an executive role. Now word is that he will be working as the VP of Live Events.

James is replacing WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who worked as the Senior Vice President of Live Events until departing the company this past week.

There had been some speculation on WWE re-hiring James now that Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is running the show. James had been working behind-the-scenes at NXT and the WWE Performance Center until he was released this past January, and before that he worked as the head of creative for SmackDown. He recently campaigned publicly for a job with AEW, but that never materialized. He then “sat backstage” with the Impact crew at Emergence last Friday, but that did not turn into a job with the company as he’s now returning to WWE.

Jarrett finished up with WWE last Friday. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, and made a few appearances as a talent. Jarrett was hired to work as a WWE Producer in January 2019, and worked the Royal Rumble that year. By March 2019 it was reported that he was working as a full-time member of the WWE creative team, but he quietly left the company in January 2021. Jarrett then returned to the company in May of this year to work as the Senior Vice President of Live Events. He also appeared on TV a few times, most recently at WWE SummerSlam as the Special Guest Referee for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits.

There continues to be talk within WWE of Triple H bringing back more of his former NXT management team to the company. It was reported today that Ryan Katz is likely returning to work for WWE, if he hasn’t already.