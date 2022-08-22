Tenille Dashwood confirmes departure from Impact Wrestling

Tenille Dashwood has indeed left Impact Wrestling and the 33-year-old confirmed the news on Twitter yesterday, posting an image of the definition of free agent.

Dashwood signed with Impact Wrestling in the Summer of 2019 following a stint with Ring of Honor and was lately part of a tag team with Madison Rayne called The Influence.

Rayne also left Impact and is now part of AEW where she serves as a coach for the women’s division as well as an on-screen talent.

The two are former Impact Knockouts Tag Team champions and lost the titles to Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie at Slammiversary this past June.

Dashwood’s final match for the promotion aired on the July 14 episode of Impact Wrestling, losing to Marsha Slamovich.