Spoiler: Former WWE superstar makes his AEW debut

Levy Valenz formerly known as No Way Jose made his All Elite debut at Dark tapings in Orlando tonight.

In Florida’s Universal Studios, All Elite Wrestling taped two episodes of AEW Dark on August 21. During the second episode, he worked a match.

He was used a comedy figure in WWE. 2019 marked Valenz’s last time he appeared on WWE television as on April 13, 2020, he was let go due to firm budget constraints.

It doesn’t appear Valenz has been signed yet, and this might just be a tryout.