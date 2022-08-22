Ryan Katz reportedly returning to WWE

Ryan Katz is reportedly returning to WWE.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE has had interest in bringing Katz back into the fold, and he’s expected to return to work for the company, if he’s not back already.

Katz was one of the behind-the-scenes workers let go from WWE NXT in January of this year. He worked as an integral figure on the NXT creative team for almost seven years before that, and word now is that he’s remained close with several people in NXT. There were rumors in July that Katz could already have been back in the fold with WWE, but if not, the interest was there from WWE.

We noted earlier todaya how WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James is returning to WWE to work an executive role. James worked with Katz in NXT, and the two have since hosted the “Oh… You Didn’t Know” podcast while away from WWE.

Katz recalled in his post-release statement issued back in January about how he was brought in as the first WWE Performance Center employee, to be a protege and apprentice to the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Katz had been involved in a lot of NXT creative character development and vignettes. He taught promo class following the passing of Rhodes, and was credited with helping numerous wrestlers improve their characters. He had been with WWE since 2015, and previously worked for MTV’s Wrestling Society X and elsewhere as GQ Money, among other promotions, including TNA.