Road Dogg to work executive role with WWE

WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James is returning to the company soon.

A new report from PWInsider notes that James is returning to work for the company in an executive position, but there’s no word yet on exactly what job he will be working, and when he will re-start with the company.

James is not currently backstage for tonight’s RAW from Toronto, but word going around is that he’s back with the company.

There had been some speculation on WWE re-hiring James now that Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is running the show. James had been working behind-the-scenes at WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Center until he was released this past January, and before that he worked as the head of creative for SmackDown.

James recently campaigned publicly for a job with AEW, but that never materialized. He then “sat backstage” with the Impact crew at Emergence last Friday, but that did not turn into a job with the company as he’s now returning to WWE.