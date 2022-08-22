News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as the Road to Clash at The Castle continues.

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Trish Stratus will be featured on tonight’s show. There’s no word yet on what Stratus will be doing, but Edge is set to face Damian Priest in singles action.

The WWE Events website has Riddle, Kevin Owens, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Seth Rollins advertised for RAW. The arena website also has Riddle, Owens, Belair, Bayley, Rollins, and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley advertised to appear.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in a tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The winners will advance to the finals to face the winners of the August 26 SmackDown match with Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns to RAW in her hometown

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to his hometown to face Damian Priest