WWE RAW Report – 8/22/22

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to a sold out RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– The camera man runs to the Gorilla Position area backstage and we see Riddle and Seth Rollins brawling. The announcers go to move on but Rollins and Riddle are brawling out into the arena now. They fight down the steps, through the crowd and towards the ringside area.

Riddle flies over the barrier and takes down Rollins, along with several WWE Producers. The announcers hype the Rollins vs. Riddle match at WWE Clash at The Castle. The brawl continues up the ramp now as officials try to restore order.

– The announcers hype tonight’s RAW as Smith welcomes us again. The pyro goes off inside the sold out Scotiabank Arena as fans cheer.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to a hometown pop. Mike Rome does the introduction for the hometown star as fans cheer her on. Stratus hits the ring and plays to the crowd as they cheer her on.

Stratus takes the mic but fans are welcoming her home. Trish says it feels so good to be here, so good to be home, and she’s not just talking about Toronto, she’s talking about in the ring, between the ropes, and it’ll never not feel like home between the ropes. Fans chant “one more match!” now. Trish says she’s been doing a lot of thinking lately… the music interrupts and out comes Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Trish looks on as the heels approach the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley gets a pop for Trish. SKY speaks in Japan and says she’s been a big fan of Trish’s for a wile. Bayley says they are wondering why Trish is even here. Trish mentions tonight’s big match and how she’s here to support WWE Hall of Famer Edge. She goes on to say what she had to say but Kai says they don’t care what she has to say. SKY says they don’t like Trish. Bayley laughs and agrees, as does Kai. Bayley knocks Trish about how they have had their coattails ridden by Trish all weekend at live events, and they are sick of it. Bayley says they are the now, Trish is old news. The music finally interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to interrupt.

Belair stands up for Trish and says she walked so the others could crawl, and we should thank Trish for paving the way. Belair goes on praising Trish as a Legend and a trail-blazer, and says this is her city… so stop being disrespectful. Fans chant “EST!” now. Belair says she doesn’t need to defend Trish because Trish can do it herself. Trish steps to Bayley and says she can quickly go from I am retired… to I was retired, if Bayley doesn’t stop running her mouth. Fans pop. Bayley steps to Trish now and calls her stupid, pointing to how it’s 3 on 2. Trish speaks and the music hits to bring Alexa Bliss and Asuka out. Trish calls them the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and says this makes 4 now. Bayley says they’re lucky she’s feeling generous in Trish’s hometown, and they will see the other three at Clash at The Castle. Trish says the heels are going to need the good luck. The two teams huddle up as we prepare for the next match.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament Semi-finals Match: Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

The bell rings as Asuka and IYO SKY stare each other down. SKY wants no part of Asuka and Asuka taunts her for being a chicken. Bayley and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus are not watching from ringside. Asuka and Dakota Kai go at it now.

Asuka with kicks early on. Kai leaps out of the ring to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. We see the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on display at ringside. Kai comes back in at the 9 count but Asuka knocks her back off the apron with a Hip Attack. SKY goes to tend to Kai but Bliss runs and dropkicks her to the floor. Bliss and Asuka stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss is going at it with SKY. SKY turns it around and tangles with Bliss some. Bliss ends up dropping SKY and hitting a few splashes on the mat for a 2 count. Asuka comes back in and stares SKY down. They end up dropping Asuka but SKY can’t get the pin. Asuka and SKY tangle now. SKY with a kick to the throat while Asuka talks trash to drop her. Kai tags in and works Asuka over while she’s down now. Asuka catches Kai and drops her into a big right hand.

Asuka unloads with kicks to Kai’s face while she’s down now. Bliss tags in and catches Kai with a huge slap. Asuka follows-up with a Bulldog to Kai and Bliss covers for 2. Bliss keeps control and rolls Kai for another 2 count, and another. Bliss with a jawbreaker and another dropkick. Bliss sends Kai out with SKY as they regroup at ringside. Bliss capitalizes and takes them down for a big pop.

We see Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke watching backstage. Kai brings Bliss in and kicks her. Bliss fights Kai off but she gets stuck in the apron cover and goes down. Kai then nails a big boot to the face of Bliss while she’s down. Kai stands up and talks some trash as we go back to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Bliss is going at it with SKY. Bliss gets an opening and in comes Asuka for a big pop. Asuka unloads on SKY and knocks Kai off the apron with a Hip Attack. Fans pop for Asuka as she runs wild on SKY, hitting a Hip Attack in the corner. Asuka with spinning fists and a low kick for a close 2 count. We see Aliyah, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop watching backstage now. Kai suckers Asuka in to the ropes and drops her over the top rope by her neck. SKY drops Asuka and then hits a big missile dropkick off the springboard.

Bliss breaks up the pin attempt. Kai and Bliss tangle until Kai tosses Bliss to the floor. Kai tags in now. Asuka with a back-slide for 2. SKY with running double knees to the back of Asuka’s neck. More back and forth now. Kai with a running big boot to the head. Asuka still kicks out at 2. Asuka drops Kai with a spinning back-fist. Bliss comes in with a double DDT, dropping both heels at the same time. Asuka tags back in and they hit the double team to Kai. Asuka goes for the submission to Kai but SKY makes the save.

Bliss tags back in and goes to the top for Twisted Bliss onto Kai but Kai gets her knees up. Kai did not see Asuka tag in. SKY takes Bliss out and sends her to the floor, but turns around to a big kick from Asuka. Asuka with back-fists and forearms to Kai but Kai also nails a forearm to the jaw Kai misses a big boot in the corner as Asuka moves. SKY tags herself in but Asuka misses it and drops SKY into the Asuka Lock in the middle of the ring. Kai taps and Asuka begins to celebrate but SKY, who is legal, rushes in to roll her up for the pin to win.

Winners: IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

– After the match, SKY and Kai celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays. Bliss and Asuka are upset as the heels taunt them. SKY and Kai have advanced to the tournament finals.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with Dolph Ziggler now, asking how he plans to bounce back against Finn Balor after last week’s loss to Theory. Ziggler says he’s been doing this for a long time, lots of highs and lows. He admits Theory was the better man last week, but he just wanted to help Theory. He says Theory has the world in his hands but he’s just so arrogant and that’s the problem… Balor interrupts and Rhea Ripley is with him. Balor mocks Ziggler for the “respect the veteran of the locker room” speech and says Ziggler makes him sick. Balor says Ziggler is the same as Edge and Rey Mysterio as he attaches himself to the younger Superstars to keep himself relevant, saying he can teach them something. Balor says Ziggler can’t teach him anything, kid. Ziggler says they’re the same age and there’s one thing he can teach Balor… Ziggler quickly drops Balor with a slap. Ziggler heads off as Ripley tends to Balor. Ziggler puts his head back through the curtain and asks if Balor is coming to the ring or if he’s going to sit there like a little bitch.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

We go back to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler for a pop. Ziggler poses on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened between Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown as the announcers hype the WWE Clash at The Castle main event. We go back to the ring and the music hits as The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor makes his way out with Rhea Ripley right behind him. The bell rings and the two veterans lock up as Ripley cheers Balor on. Balor hangs on but Ziggler levels him with a shoulder.

Ziggler goes to the corner but Balor blocks a superkick and works him over. Ziggler ducks another move and keeps control, mounting Balor in the corner with right hands. Balor turns it around and gets booed as he works Ziggler over. Balor sends Ziggler face-first into the turnbuckles again. Balor runs Ziggler into the turnbuckles a few more times now.

Balor grounds Ziggler with a headlock in the middle of the ring now. Ziggler fights up and out with body shots but Balor nails a knee to the gut. Ziggler fights up and out again but Balor drops him in the corner for another pin attempt. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor has Ziggler grounded in the middle of the ring. We see how Ziggler was launched face-first into the turnbuckles during the break. Ziggler mounts some comeback offense now. Ziggler drops Balor for a big pop, then nails the elbow drop for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Fans rally for Ziggler but Balor drops him for another 2 count. Balor stays on Ziggler and stomps away while the referee warns him. Balor waits for Ziggler to get back up now. Ziggler counters and drops him for a 2 count.

Balor goes on for another close 2 count after blocking a Fame-asser into a sit-down powerbomb. Balor can’t believe it and Ripley also yells at the referee. Balor waits in the corner but he runs into a big dropkick, then a spiked DDT from Ziggler. Balor kicks out just in time. Ripley rallies for Balor as he and Ziggler slowly get up. Balor blocks a superkick. Ziggler blocks 1916, kicks the knee and nails a big Fame-asser for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Ziggler is shocked, and so are the fans. Balor and Ziggler are slow to recover again. Balor dropkicks Ziggler into the corner. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Ziggler dodges it, then comes right back for Zig-Zag. Balor still kicks out just before the count and everyone is shocked.

Fans chant “holy shit!” after the replays. Ripley yells at Balor to get back up. Ziggler and Balor trade big strikes to their feet now. Ziggler unloads with right hands but Balor delivers a low kick, but not too low. Ziggler rocks Balor with a headbutt. Ripley with a cheap shot from the apron, sending Ziggler right into Balor’s arms for 1916. Balor goes back to the top for Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as the music hits and Ripley applauds from ringside. We go to replays. Ripley joins Balor in the middle of the ring now an she raises his arm as some boos get louder.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Aliyah now. She asks if Aliyah ever thought she and Raquel Rodriguez would make such a formidable tag team in the ongoing women’s tournament. Aliyah says she’s a “boujee badass” and Rodriguez is a beast, so… Bayley interrupts with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bayley asks if Aliyah is a badass or just bad? The heels hope Aliyah was taking notes earlier to help prepare for the Fatal 4 Way on SmackDown because they all know Kai and SKY will win the finals, then the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They ask why Raquel isn’t here tonight. Aliyah says it’s none of their business and Kai says everything is their business. SKY speaks in Japanese and Bayley says SKY commented on how Aliyah is really brave or really stupid to show up on RAW all alone. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus shows up and asks who said Aliyah is all alone. Trish mentions Bayley’s bad knee and asks when she will be back in action. Aliyah challenges Bayley to a match and Bayley accepts, saying she will see us out there. The heels walk off as we see Adam Pearce walking through the backstage area with security. Trish is shown again talking things over with Aliyah.

Chad Gable vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable and Otis. They are out for an Open Challenge. Gable and Otis hit the ring to pose as we go back to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Alpha Academy is in the ring. Gable hushes and “shooshes” the crowd as they boo. Master Gable says he has an important announcement – for the first time since its inception, Alpha Academy has decided to take on new students, and Gable is beginning that search right here in Canada. He regrets starting it here in Canada and goes on to insult the people here. He also taunts the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL team and the boos get louder. Gable brings up Maple Leafs player Auston Matthews and says he doesn’t have what it takes to wash Otis’ jockstrap. Gable announces the first-ever Alpha Academy Open Challenge, and tells Canada to send him their best, whether it’s a civilian, a former athlete who can’t let go of his glory days, someone who thinks they’re a fighter.

Gable waits a minute or so and says what a surprise, no one is coming out. The music interrupts and out comes Canada’s Kevin Owens to a big pop. Owens yells out and marches to the ring as fans cheer him on. He hits the corners to pose as Gable looks on from the ring, and Otis stares him down from ringside.

The bell rings and Owens unloads on Gable with punches, then kicks into the corner to send him to the floor. Owens follows and Gable fights back from the floor but Owens rocks him in the face. They bring it back into the ring and Gable stomps as fans chant for KO. Gable wears Owens down in the corner, then takes him down with a headlock. Owens fights out and they run the ropes. Owens levels Gable with a big back elbow for a pop. Owens with big chops in the corner while talking some trash.

Gable rocks Owens out of the corner and taunts him. Gable kicks Owens but Owens comes back with a big kick, then the senton in the middle of the ring. Owens goes for the corner cannonball but Gable rolls to the floor to boos. Owens follows to the floor but Gable catches him with a big t-bone suplex on the floor. Gable stands tall as fans boo. Owens trips Gable on the edge of the apron on the way back in.

Owens goes for a powerbomb on the edge of the apron but Gable back-drops him to turn it around. Gable then drops Owens on the edge of the apron with a big German suplex. Owens falls to the floor as fans boo Gable and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable drops Owens on his head with another German suplex. We see the pre-commercial German on the edge of the apron. Gable keeps Owens locked for another suplex. Owens counters with a suplex of his own, then the corner cannonball. Owens limps around to a “this is awesome!” chant. They trade rights in the middle of the ring now. Gable goes for the hurt knee but Owens drops him with ease. Owens slowly goes back to the top and hits the huge Frogsplash across the ring but somehow Gable kicks out at 2.

Owens and fans can’t believe it. Gable blocks the Pop-Up Powerbomb and they tangle. Gable also blocks the Stunner and hits a big German suplex, holding it for a close 2 count. Gable goes back to the top and hits a big diving headbutt to the heart but Owens kicks out. Gable takes Owens back to the top for a superplex as Otis cheers him on. Owens knocks Gable to the mat but he runs right back up to the top. Owens counters and drops Gable on his head with a super Brainbuster.

Owens slowly crawls for the pin but Gable kicks out at 2. Owens goes back to the top for the Swanton but Gable gets his knees up. More back and forth now as Gable misses the moonsault and Owens superkicks him. Owens then hits the Pop-Up Powerbomb for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens stands tall as the music hits but Owens immediately attacks from behind and lays him out. Otis looks to follow-up but Owens counters and Otis hits the ring post. Owens brings Gable to the floor for a powerbomb to the edge of the apron but Otis makes the save with a big clothesline. Otis brings Owens back in the ring as fans chant for Sami Zayn to make the save. Owens counters and drops Otis with the Stunner. Owens then powerbombs Gable on top of Otis. The music starts back up and Owens celebrates for the Canadian crowd. We go to more replays. Owens continues his celebration as fans cheer him on.

– The Judgment Day is backstage now. Rhea Ripley says they run RAW and they will keep beating everyone up until the others realize that. Finn Balor says Rhea has been beating Dominik Mysterio up so much lately, he’s starting to like it. Balor says as for his dad Rey Mysterio, Balor keeps Rey in his pocket – he shows us his inner suit pocket and it looks like he might have Rey’s name stitched there, maybe not. Balor says Rey is 6-1-mine, and they all laugh at that. Priest says that leaves only one lonely Legend to deal with – Edge. He knows the cheers will be crazy tonight for Edge’s return home, but he says this will be Edge’s last homecoming because he plans to send Edge back into retirement. Priest says all those cheers will turn to terrifying screams from Edge’s friends and family as he meets his Judgement Day. The group shares a laugh to end the segment.

Aliyah vs. Bayley

We go back to the ring and out comes Aliyah to a hometown pop from the Toronto crowd. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Aliyah is wrapping up her entrance. The announcers go over Gigi Dolin’s injury from SmackDown, which forced she and Jacy Jayne out of the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The Second Chance Fatal 4 Way on SmackDown to determine the replacement team for Toxic Attraction will feature Sonya Deville and Natalya, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, Xia Li and Shotzi, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. The music hits next and out comes Bayley by herself. This is her TV return match, her first TV match since June 25, 2021. Bayley and Aliyah lock up but Bayley puts Aliyah down face-first, then taunts her.

Aliyah with a takedown for a 2 count, and another. Bayley comes back to her feet for a suplex but it’s blocked. They tangle some more and Aliyah nails a big hip toss, then kicks Bayley back. Aliyah plays to the crowd for a pop. Bayley fights Aliyah off but Aliyah sends her flying with a hurricanrana from the corner. Bayley kicks out at 1 and grabs Aliyah by her ear as the referee counts. Bayley unloads in the corner now while the referee counts.

Fans do dueling chants now as Bayley keeps control, hitting a suplex and grounding Aliyah with a headlock now. Aliyah charges but Bayley moves and she hits the ring post. Bayley works Aliyah over in the corner now, then takes her down and nails a sliding clothesline for 2. Bayley with more offense, sending Aliyah into the turnbuckles again. Aliyah counters and fights Bayley back into the corner, then hits a crossbody into the corner. Bayley catches Aliyah’s crossbody side-ways in the corner, then drops down onto her with double knees.

Aliyah kicks out and Bayley shows some frustration. Bayley with a headlock to keep Aliyah grounded again as fans boo. Aliyah counters and tosses Bayley through the ropes to the floor. Aliyah runs and slides but Bayley catches her and brings her to the floor. Aliyah counters with a big bulldog on the floor face-first in a shout-out to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Aliyah brings it back in and hits a Thesz Press for right hands.

Bayley takes more offense and gets tripped into a single-leg Crab. Aliyah tightens the hold in the middle of the ring now. Bayley grabs a handful of hair to escape. Aliyah stumbles around and Bayley launches her with a modified monkey flip. Bayley comes right back with the Rose Plant for the pin to win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley stands tall as the music hits. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY come out to celebrate with Bayley as we go to replays. The heels celebrate up the ramp and to the back.

– We see AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley walking backstage.

The Miz and Ciampa vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and out first comes Ciampa and The Miz. They head to the ring together and pose on the ropes to mostly boos. We go back to a commercial break.

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley as he’s raised up to the stage. Fans pop as Lashley heads to the ring. Out next is AJ Styles to another big pop as Miz and Ciampa watch from the ring. The bell rings and AJ starts off with Ciampa. They lock up and Ciampa applies a headlock, taking AJ down. They run the ropes and AJ nails a big dropkick to the mouth.

Lashley tags in and they hit a double suplex to Ciampa, but AJ hands Ciampa off in mid-air and Lashley holds Ciampa in the air by himself for a minute or so, then drops him to the mat while AJ taunts The Miz. Miz tags in and kicks Lashley in the face. Miz unloads with It Kicks in the corner now while the referee warns him. Miz counters Lashley but Lashley blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. AJ tags in and unloads with kicks and back-fists to drop Miz.

AJ with a big flying clothesline to Miz in the corner, then a neckbreaker over his knee. Ciampa runs in and gets rocked. Lashley presses Ciampa high in the air, then tosses him out of the ring and onto Miz at ringside as fans pop. We go to commercial with AJ and Lashley standing tall in the ring.

Back from the break and Miz and Ciampa run wild on AJ for a 2 count. Ciampa drops AJ again and flexes to Lashley. Ciampa with chops to AJ in the corner now. Miz tags back in for the double team sequence on AJ. Miz covers for 2. Miz grounds AJ with a submission in the middle of the ring now. AJ fights up and out but Miz scoops him to stop the tag, then rams AJ back into the turnbuckles. AJ fights off Ciampa and Miz from the corner after Ciampa nailed a cheap shot. AJ gets dropkicked to the floor through the ropes by Miz, then Ciampa launches him into the barrier.

Miz and Ciampa sit on the apron and applaud to taunt AJ. Lashley comes over and Miz runs round the ring while Ciampa stands tall. Ciampa brings AJ back into the ring now, applying a headlock in the middle of the ring. Ciampa tags in Miz, then drops a knee to AJ’s face. Miz unloads with knees while AJ is down now, then grounds him with a chinlock as fans try to rally. AJ fights back and tries for the tag but Miz drops him for another 2 count. Miz drags AJ back to their corner as Ciampa tags back in.

Ciampa works AJ over and stomps him in the head. Ciampa grounds AJ with another headlock. AJ fights up and out, then catches Ciampa with a jawbreaker. Miz runs in but AJ drops him with a pele kick and they’re both down now. Lashley and Ciampa tag in as fans go wild. Lashley unloads and dominates, nailing a big clothesline in the corner. Lashley now takes turns on Miz and Ciampa in opposite corners. Lashley with a double DDT to both competitors at the same time.

Lashley looks to Spear Ciampa but he quickly retreats to the floor for a breather as fans boo. Lashley goes out and scoops Ciampa, then runs him face-first into the ring post. Lashley beats on his own chest and yells out at ringside. Lashley rolls Ciampa back in to a “Bobby!” chant now. Miz pulls Ciampa to the floor to avoid a Spear. Lashley levels Miz at ringside. Lashley comes back in but Ciampa drops him with Willow’s Bell for a close 2 count. Lashley blocks the Fairy Tale Ending and comes right back with a huge Spear but Miz breaks it up just in time. AJ takes out Miz, sending him to the floor and launching himself over the top rope to the floor with a big right hand.

A hooded figure with a helmet on, apparently Dexter Lumis, decks AJ with a sneak shot over the barrier, from the crowd. WWE security quickly tackles the guy and drags him away but AJ is annoyed and distracted. Miz takes advantage and nails AJ with a big boot at ringside. Lumis appears again over by Miz, and now he’s staring at Miz from the other side of the barrier. Fans pop when they see Lumis remove his helmet to show him staring at Miz. Lumis grabs Miz, yanks him over the barrier and drags him away through the crowd as the referee calls for the bell.

Winners By DQ: The Miz and Ciampa

– After the bell, Ciampa keeps fighting AJ and Lashley in the ring. AJ nails a big Phenomenal Forearm to Ciampa. AJ then picks Ciampa back up to his feet, allowing Lashley to put him right back down with a Spear. Lashley and AJ play to the crowd now as fans cheer them on and Lashley’s music plays. We go to replays. The replay shows Lumis dragging Miz up the stairs in the crowd. AJ and Lashley stand tall in the middle of the ring now with Lashley raising AJ’s arm in victory.

– We get a video package for tonight’s main event. Damian Priest is shown backstage warming up now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Johnny Gargano to a big pop. Fans cheer Gargano on as he makes his return to WWE.

Gargano takes the mic as “Johnny Wrestling!” chants start up. Gargano thanks the crowd and says it’s been 9 long months, and he was kind of a big deal in WWE NXT. He goes over some of his accomplishments and says it’s great to see Toronto again. Gargano says since he’s been gone, there were a lot of questions about his future, and he also had those same questions, and even wondered if he wanted to do this anymore. He recalls playing with his new baby boy one day… he gets a “Baby Wrestling!” chant going. Gargano promises his son will appreciate that one day. He recalls being a kid and having dreams of becoming the WWE Champion, the WWE Intercontinental Champion, the WWE United States Champion, and wrestling at WrestleMania, and it hit him – what kind of father would he be if he didn’t teach his son that even the biggest dreams can come true? He recalls saying when he left, how you’ll never fail if you bet on yourself, and that’s what he’s doing in Toronto tonight – betting on himself, and he stands here incredibly proud to say Johnny Wrestling is back in WWE.

Gargano says we’re just getting started. The music interrupts and out comes Gargano’s former partner, Theory, with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Fans boo as Theory heads to the ring. Theory asks if this is real right now. A “who’s your daddy?” chant starts up. Theory says a lot has happened in the last 9 months. Gargano agrees – he’s changed a lot of diapers, and watched a lot of Theory. Gargano says it’s good to see Theory, and Theory has changed a lot. Theory brags about some of his accomplishments and shows off his briefcase, saying he’s on his way to becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans give him the “What?!” treatment. Theory says it’s almost like the things Gargano dreamed of, Theory has already done. Theory says he couldn’t have done any of this without Gargano, recalling how Gargano took him under his wing in NXT, and now they’re on RAW. Theory says it’s almost like now he’s the veteran, and Gargano is the rookie. Gargano can stand behind him and be his caboose, carry his bags or his briefcase when he cashes in. Theory says maybe now he can show Gargano “The Way” or Gargano can go away if he can’t support Theory. Theory suggests they do their high-five for old times sake and Gargano is hyped up to do it. Theory holds his hand out and waits but Gargano drops him with a superkick.

Gargano’s music starts back up as he stands over Theory and briefly plays to the crowd. Gargano makes his exit as the cheers start back up. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the earlier brawl from Riddle and Seth Rollins. They will meet face-to-face next Monday night. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will also return to RAW on next week’s show from Pittsburgh.

Damian Priest vs. Edge

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Damian Priest makes his way out. Out next comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a huge hometown pop. The pyro goes off as Edge rushes to the ring while Priest looks on. Edge takes it all in and looks around as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the crowd is still going wild for Edge. We see an emotional WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix sitting at ringside, telling Edge she loves him as he wraps up his entrance and Priest stares him down. The bell rings and Edge smiles at Priest. They lock up and Priest takes it to the corner, then mounts Edge but backs off before throwing punches as the referee warns him. Fans boo Priest.

They lock up again as fans chant. Edge tosses Priest through the ropes to the floor, then tells him to stick it. Priest smirks and comes back in. They lock up and Edge applies a headlock. Priest drops Edge with a jumping knee, then plays to the crowd for boos. Edge drops Priest in response to the disrespect, then drops him again, which stuns Priest. Priest charges but Edge side-steps again, then sends him over the top rope to the floor. Edge poses for the crowd as Priest takes his time at ringside.

Graves says this match will be presented with limited commercial interruptions until it’s over. Priest comes back in but Edge grabs him from behind, then blocks a back elbow. Edge slams Priest back into the turnbuckles, then goes to work on the arm. Priest takes advantage of the referee warning Edge, stomps on Edge’s foot and decks him in the head as fans boo. Priest launches Edge into the corner and works him over. Priest launches Edge into the corner but he slides under the rope, and makes Priest comes back after him. Edge with mind games before dropping Priest at ringside. Edge plays to the crowd for more cheers now.

Edge scoops Priest and drops him on top of the barrier with a stiff powerbomb. Priest is down on his back while Edge returns to the ring to break the count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Edge controls most of the match during the break, hitting a baseball slide to send Priest into the barrier. Priest rocks Edge at ringside and uses the ring post and turnbuckles bar to bend Edge’s neck back. Priest also launches Edge into the barrier and stomps on him to keep him down. Priest brings Edge back in and launches him with a big suplex for a 2 count. Priest goes to the top and leaps off as we return from the break, but Edge moves and Priest lands hard. They collide with clotheslines and then big boots, and both go down in the middle of the ring.

More back and forth in the ring now. Edge sends Priest to the floor, then flies from the top to take Priest back down on the floor. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Priest ends up sending Edge’s head back into the middle rope. Priest then sends Edge flying through the announce table with a big Razor’s Edge at ringside. Edge is laid out in the table debris as we go to another picture-in-picture break.

Priest keeps control and eventually brings Edge back into the ring. Priest works Edge over in the middle of the ring but Edge counters for a close 2 count. Priest comes right back with a big clothesline. Priest mounts Edge with right hands in the middle of the ring now. They end up on the middle turnbuckle now. Edge climbs up for the superplex but hits a big hurricanrana instead, launching Priest across the ring for a pop. Edge gets rocked with a big kick, then Priest drops him with the Unprettier to shock the crowd. Edge kicks out just in time.

Edge and Priest trade big strikes on their feet now. Edge drops Priest out of nowhere with the Impaler DDT but Edge is unable to make a full cover so Priest kicks out at 2. We see how Phoenix had trouble watching some of the punishment to her husband earlier. Priest drops Edge face-down with The Reckoning now. Priest stands tall to boos. Priest goes for a big Spear but Edge drops him with his own move, South of Heaven. Priest kicks out at 2. Referee Charles Robinson goes down and tumbles out to the floor. Priest follows up with South of Heaven to Edge. Priest goes out and brings in two steel chairs now as fans boo. Edge dodges a Con-Chair-To as Edge rolls out. Priest is hit with his own chair. Edge comes back in and breaks the lower bar off the chair, then uses it to tighten a Crossface submission on Priest.

Edge breaks it and now waits in the corner. Edge charges for the Spear but Priest hits him in the head with the bar from the chair. The referee slowly rolls back in and counts but Edge kicks out at 2 for a big pop. Priest screams out in frustration. Edge blocks out of the Razor’s Edge and comes back with a huge Canadian Destroyer for a big pop. Edge comes right back with a Spear for the pin to win.

Winner: Edge

– After the match, the crowd pops big time for Edge as his music hits. However, the music quickly stops as Edge rings a chair and stands over Priest with it. Before he can swing the chair down on Priest, Rhea Ripley runs in and drops Edge with a low blow. Finn Balor then appears and comes off the top with a Coup de Grace to Edge as the boos pick up. They go to use the chair on Edge but Beth grabs it from Balor, yanking it to the floor. Beth comes in with the chair and faces off with The Judgment Day, smacking the mat with the chair as fans cheer her on. Ripley and Balor are dragging Priest out by his arm, while staring down Beth. She stares back as they pull Priest to the floor. Fans chant “do it!” but The Judgment Day has escaped. Beth tends to her husband while Balor, Ripley and Priest stand tall at ringside, laughing at Beth. RAW goes off the air.