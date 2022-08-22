Johnny Gargano returns on Raw

Johnny Gargano has returned to WWE.

Tonight’s WWE RAW from Toronto saw Gargano make his surprise return to the company, his first appearance since his WWE NXT contract expired in December. The following details come from our live RAW recap:



Back from the break and out comes Johnny Gargano to a big pop. Fans cheer Gargano on as he makes his return to WWE.



Gargano takes the mic as “Johnny Wrestling!” chants start up. Gargano thanks the crowd and says it’s been 9 long months, and he was kind of a big deal in WWE NXT. He goes over some of his accomplishments and says it’s great to see Toronto again. Gargano says since he’s been gone, there were a lot of questions about his future, and he also had those same questions, and even wondered if he wanted to do this anymore. He recalls playing with his new baby boy one day… he gets a “Baby Wrestling!” chant going. Gargano promises his son will appreciate that one day. He recalls being a kid and having dreams of becoming the WWE Champion, the WWE Intercontinental Champion, the WWE United States Champion, and wrestling at WrestleMania, and it hit him – what kind of father would he be if he didn’t teach his son that even the biggest dreams can come true? He recalls saying when he left, how you’ll never fail if you bet on yourself, and that’s what he’s doing in Toronto tonight – betting on himself, and he stands here incredibly proud to say Johnny Wrestling is back in WWE.



Gargano says we’re just getting started. The music interrupts and out comes Gargano’s former partner, Theory, with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Fans boo as Theory heads to the ring. Theory asks if this is real right now. A “who’s your daddy?” chant starts up. Theory says a lot has happened in the last 9 months. Gargano agrees – he’s changed a lot of diapers, and watched a lot of Theory. Gargano says it’s good to see Theory, and Theory has changed a lot. Theory brags about some of his accomplishments and shows off his briefcase, saying he’s on his way to becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans give him the “What?!” treatment. Theory says it’s almost like the things Gargano dreamed of, Theory has already done. Theory says he couldn’t have done any of this without Gargano, recalling how Gargano took him under his wing in NXT, and now they’re on RAW. Theory says it’s almost like now he’s the veteran, and Gargano is the rookie. Gargano can stand behind him and be his caboose, carry his bags or his briefcase when he cashes in. Theory says maybe now he can show Gargano “The Way” or Gargano can go away if he can’t support Theory. Theory suggests they do their high-five for old times sake and Gargano is hyped up to do it. Theory holds his hand out and waits but Gargano drops him with a superkick.



Gargano’s music starts back up as he stands over Theory and briefly plays to the crowd. Gargano makes his exit as the cheers start back up. We go to commercial.



Gargano made a special Impact Wrestling cameo back in July, but this is his first major appearance since last December. It was expected that Gargano might return to WWE now that Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is running the show. It was then reported earlier this month how WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was tasked with reaching out to Gargano shortly after the recent management shake-up.

Gargano has been one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling since his NXT contract expired back in December, and he has not wrestled since NXT WarGames on December 5. He and his wife, free agent Candice LeRae, welcomed their first child on February 17 of this year, a baby son named Quill.

