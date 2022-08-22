Hulk Hogan character to be featured on Young Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will reportedly be portrayed on NBC’s “Young Rock” series.

A new report from PWInsider notes that producers are currently working to cast someone to play The Hulkster on the show. The current plan is for Hogan to reoccur as a guest star for the third season of the series, which begins filming in Memphis next month.

Producers are looking for someone who is at least 6’7″ and 300 pounds to play Hogan.

Te casting description for the Hogan character lists him as being in “the prime of his wrestling career” in the 1980s, which means the new season of “Young Rock” will feature episodes in the early WWE national expansion/WrestleMania era.