AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last Friday

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 461,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 12.68% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 528,000 viewers for the Quake By The Lake edition.

Rampage drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 29.41% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.17 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 29.27% from the 222,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #14 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #10 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #71 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #61 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the thirteenth-lowest episode of the year so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with a few other episodes. There was sports competition on Friday night from the two NFL Pre-season games on the NFL Network, Major League Soccer on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and Little League World Series games on ESPN. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 12.68% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 29.41% from the previous week.

The NFL Pre-season game between Carolina and New England on the NFL Network topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 key demo rating, also drawing 985,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.160 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating for the #9 spot on the Cable Top 150.

20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.558 million viewers, also drawing a 0.35 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.47 rating, also drawing 2.084 million viewers.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 59.16% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 77.35% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was the First Dance show with the debut of current AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage aired from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV, with the following line-up advertised – a promo from ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defending against Private Party, an appearance by Powerhouse Hobbs and The Factory, FTW Champion Hook defending against Zack Clayton, Buddy Matthews vs. Serpentico, Athena vs. Penelope Ford, plus the main event, which was Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy vs. Parker Boudreaux, Slim J and Ari Daivari in a match for the AEW World Trios Titles tournament.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode