Ruby Soho on retirement: “I’m not necessarily preparing for it”

– During a recent Q&A session at GalaxyCon 2022 (via All Elite Hub), AEW star Ruby Soho discussed her in-ring career and her 12 years in the wrestling business during a Women of AEW Panel. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ruby Soho on not thinking about retiring now: “These last couple years are the first years that I have, not like thought about retiring anytime soon or anything, but it’s been about 12 years that I’ve been doing this and I feel it a lot more. It takes a lot more for me to recover from matches than it used to. After each one, I’m hurting a little bit more. It’s just gotten me to start thinking about life after wrestling, which before, I had blinders on, ‘This is what I’m doing.’”

On how she views retirement: “I’m not necessarily preparing for it, but I also want to know my interests outside of this. This will still always be the driving force behind everything that I’m doing right now and I love it more than anything and I’m going to keep doing it as long as my body will allow me, but I’m held together with tooth picks and bubble gum at this point [laughs]. I think I have more years behind me than ahead of me, but I’m going to do this for as long as I can.”

The panel also featured AEW’s Anna Jay, Leva Bates, and Kris Statlander. You can check out that video below.