Purrazzo on Mickie James: ‘she can’t hang with this generation’

During an interview with Ella Jay for SESCoops at Starrcast V in Nashville, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo discussed Killer Kelly making her Impact debut, Mickie James, and more. Below are some highlights:

Purrazzo on Mickie James:

“I wouldn’t say Chelsea’s words were harsh. I think that they were true and fair. Because look, Chelsea ended Mickie James. Mickie James went home. She can’t hang with this generation, which I already knew. So yeah, goodbye. It was the truth. And sometimes it sucks to have to hear the truth, but the truth is the truth. And if you can’t handle it, then stay the f*** out of the kitchen. Right?”

Purrazzo on the Impact debut of Killer Kelly:

“It’s so exciting. We’ve just literally been waiting for her to be ready to make her debut. So it’s been a year, two years in the making, and I think that our division is the best division in the world. We’re constantly adding talent from across the globe with all different skill sets, everyone is so diverse, and I’m glad that she’s an addition. I cannot wait to wrestle her. So yeah, I’m just excited for all of us to continue to grow and prove why we’re the best division in the world.”