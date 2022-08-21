Notes on Charlotte Flair and Edge

– During her recent appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Charlotte Flair spoke about the title belt exchange that took place on a October 2021 edition of Smackdown. She said “You’ve got two women that want to be the best that want to be that top spot. I wish I could sit here and tell you that I did it on purpose. But if people need me to be that bad guy, I’ll be that bad guy. Things happen on screen. I would never go on a scripted television show and purposely do something on purpose. It was accidental.“

– Edge did an interview with BleacherReport.com’s Graham GSM Matthews and here are the highlights…

Triple H running WWE creative:

“I’ve had a lot of creative input and that’s having 25 years of equity with the company. In that regard, it doesn’t change a lot, but what’s so fun to see is that it’s going dressing room-wide now and that’s really cool. I think everyone feels super excited and stoked and just ready to see how certain things go. You can already see that’s happening. I think Paul looks at things like a fan because he still is a fan of this, just like I am. It’s bringing back Karrion Kross and Dakota [Kai]. It’s a really fun time to be involved with the company.”

Match against Damian Priest in Toronto:

“I sat down with Paul and I saw that Toronto was coming. We have this storyline with The Judgment Day. It felt like the perfect opportunity to do what we kind of used to do, which was promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I thought it seemed like the perfect opportunity and a special moment too.”

Changes to Judgment Day:

“So far, I’ve had a blast going to work and getting to do a storyline with Priest and Balor and Rhea [Ripley]. It was kind of floating there for a little while. Now, it’s getting a direction and that’s really, really fun. We had to make some changes due to injuries and stuff like that, and you just have to adapt.”