Notes on Bruce Prichard and Shotzi

– During the most recent episode of A&E Biography (via Fightful), Bruce Prichard gave credit to Shawn Michaels for putting the team of Road Dogg and Billy Gunn together. They would eventually become the New Age Outlaws, as part of D-Generation X, but before that they were Jesse James and Rockabilly.

Prichard said: “It was Shawn. I remember Shawn coming to us and going, ‘Hey, man, get these guys out of the silly gimmicks put them together as a tag team, Road Dogg and Rockabilly. That’ll be a hell of a team.”

– Shotzi addressed her botched moves from WWE Money in the Bank 2022 in a statement via Twitter. Shortly after publishing the statement, Shotzi disabled her Twitter account.

Shotzi reactivated her account but then disabled it again after having an exchange with Smackdown women’s champion Liv Morgan. After the two had a match on Smackdown, they traded online jabs with Liv recommending that Shotzi read “The Insecure Girl’s Handbook.” Shotzi replied with a reference to Liv’s former WWE tag team partner Ruby Soho aka Ruby Riott. Shotzi wrote, “Is this what you read after you got ruby fired? Look at @YaOnlyLivvOnce trying to collect green haired tattooed girls to run over! Not me babe! I do the running over!🪖.” Shotzi then wrote, “Bye! See yall when I want to bully another one of my coworkers!!”