Knockout profile removed from roster, Nashville could host Summerslam again in ’23

Aug 21, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– Impact Wrestling recently removed Tenille Dashwood from their roster page, causing speculation about her future in the company. At this time, not much else is known about her status but it appears she could be done. Neither Dashwood nor Impact have commented on the situation.

Dashwood joined Impact in 2019 and is a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Madison Rayne.

– Wrestlevotes source states WWE was beyond thrilled with how Nashville turned out as the host city for SummerSlam a few weeks back. The city is on the short list to host the event again next year. Decision expected early ‘23.

