Impact Wrestling inks new action figure deal

Aug 21, 2022 - by James Walsh

Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.

