“Fantastic” Bobby Fulton hospitalized

Pro-wrestling legend Bobby Fulton is unfortunately back in the hospital.

Fulton’s son announced on Twitter that the longtime veteran is battling sepsis and double pneumonia. This comes after several previous hospitalizations, which included throat cancer and double replacement shoulder surgery.

“Came back to [North Carolina] for the weekend with dad, an hour out they had to rush him to hospital. They’ve pronounced that dad is [in] sepsis and has double pneumonia! Please keep him in your prayers thanks! The next 48 hours are critical! Give the doctors the wisdom to heal my dad” – Dillion

Fulton has had incredible career and wrestled in Jim Crockett Promotions, the National Wrestling Alliance, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and World Class Championship Wrestling.