Amidst AEW backstage turmoil, CM Punk reflects on return one year on

It’s been one whole year since CM Punk returned to the crazy, whacky world of professional wrestling with All Elite Wrestling during a highly-anticipated broadcast of Rampage from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Marketed as the “First Dance,” a take on the Chicago Bulls’ “Last Dance” documentary, CM Punk’s Cult of Personality theme kicked off the show to a monstrous pop, only for the decibels to get higher once the words “CM Punk” and the man himself showed up on the screen and from under the tunnel.

It marked Punk’s first time in front of a wrestling audience in seven long years and the 15,000-plus AEW crowd showed their love and then some.

“One year ago began the best year of my professional career. Too many great moments, not enough space to post all the great pics,” CM Punk wrote in a post on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“Rekindled passion, made new friends, reunited with old ones. Can’t stop smiling, won’t stop until the wheels fall off,” he said.

Coincidentally enough, one year on, AEW top talent are said to be on the brink of despair as lack of leadership at the top and backstage drama is complicating the once calm, happy workplace.

Punk, the current AEW World champion, is still living like a king and the very public adulation from AEW President Tony Khan and of course, the fans, ensures that his place remains intact.

“Thank you most of all to all the fans who made it possible. I’m having the time of my life, as there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that’ll be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame,” he concluded.



