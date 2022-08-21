A WWE departure (updated)

Jeff Jarrett, who up until last week held the title of WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events, has left the company once again. The news was originally reported by PWInsider.com.

It is unclear if Jeff’s departure was his decision or if he was let go.

He returned to WWE in May of this year to assume that position after working as a producer the previous year. Jeff’s relationship with WWE has been that of a revolving door as he’s been in and out several times over the past couple of years.

The WWE Hall of Famer had an on-screen role at SummerSlam where he was the special guest referee for The Usos vs The Street Profits and the next day he was busy tag teaming himself with Jay Lethal vs Ric Flair and Andrade in Flair’s last match.