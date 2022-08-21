8/21/22 WWE house show results from London, Ontario

– Alexa Bliss and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky ( w/ Bayley )

– Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Mustafa Ali

– 24/7 Title : Dana Brooke (c) defeated Nikki ASH / Tamina Snuka : The title changed hands three times before Brooke retained. One of those W’s was referee Shawn Bennett.

– Theory d Dolph Ziggler. After the match, Owens confronts Theory and gives him a stunner. Trish Stratus joins Owens in the ring and snaps a selfie of the fallen Theory.

– The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) defeated Bayley Via DQ when Sky and Kai interfere. Trish Stratus, Alexa Bliss and Asuka make the save.

– Street Fight: Riddle d Seth Rollins by putting Rollins through a table.

source: Wrestling Bodyslam . Com