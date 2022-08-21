8/20/22 WWE Smackdown overnight viewership

Spoiler TV reports that this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was up in overnight numbers, getting 2.618 million viewers. This is a big increase from both last week’s overnight number of 2.431 million, as well as the final number of 1.927 million. That show ended up adjusting down due to being pre-empted in several markets.

The first hour of the show had 2.316 million while the second hour had 2.392 million.

Meanwhile, the show had a 0.5 rating, which was up from last week’s overnight rating (0.45) and the final rating (0.44).

It was #1 rated of the night in the key 18-49 demo, although reruns of ABC’s 20/20 had the most viewers with 2.941 million in the 9 PM ET hour and 2.832 in the 10 PM ET hour.

