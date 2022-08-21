8/20/22 WWE NXT house show results from Venice, FL

– Joe Coffey defeated Malik Blade. After the match, Gallus does a beatdown on Blade and Edris Enofe. NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers make the save.

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Title : Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (c) defeated Arianna Grace and Kiana James

– Cora Jade Promo. Ivy Nile enters the ring and chases her out.

– Cameron Grimes defeated Javier Bernal

– Tony D’Angelo and Stacks Channing defeated Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward

– Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller

– Wes Lee defeated Joe Gacy

– NXT NA Champion Carmelo Hayes calls out Hank, the Security Guard. Hayes defeated Hank Walker.

– NXT Women’s Title: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Ivy Nile / Cora Jade

