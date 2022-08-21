8/20/22 WWE NXT house show results from Venice, FL
– Joe Coffey defeated Malik Blade. After the match, Gallus does a beatdown on Blade and Edris Enofe. NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers make the save.
– NXT Women’s Tag Team Title : Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (c) defeated Arianna Grace and Kiana James
– Cora Jade Promo. Ivy Nile enters the ring and chases her out.
– Cameron Grimes defeated Javier Bernal
– Tony D’Angelo and Stacks Channing defeated Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward
– Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller
– Wes Lee defeated Joe Gacy
– NXT NA Champion Carmelo Hayes calls out Hank, the Security Guard. Hayes defeated Hank Walker.
– NXT Women’s Title: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Ivy Nile / Cora Jade
Great night! #NXTVenice https://t.co/ApCOeWV1uu pic.twitter.com/FZI6ukT0hD
— Big Chris Spirito ❤️✌🏻💪🏻 (@BigChrisSpirito) August 21, 2022
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM