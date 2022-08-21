8/20/22 WWE house show results from Ottawa, Ontario

Aug 21, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Los Lotharios defeated Butch / Ridge Holland

– Natalya defeated Shotzi Blackheart

– WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

– No DQ : Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin

– Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss

– Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Aliyah

– WWE Universal Title : Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre / Sheamus

