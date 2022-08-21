8/20/22 WWE house show results from Ottawa, Ontario
– Los Lotharios defeated Butch / Ridge Holland
– Natalya defeated Shotzi Blackheart
– WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
– No DQ : Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin
– Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss
– Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Aliyah
– WWE Universal Title : Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre / Sheamus
