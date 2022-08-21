8/20/22 WWE house show results from Kingston, Ontario

– Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Dakota Kai & Bayley ( w/ Io Sky )

– Finn Balor ( w/ Damian Priest ) defeated Mustafa Ali

– 24/7 Title : Dana Brooke (c) defeated Nikki ASH / Tamina Snuka : Nikki wins the title, then Tamina, and then Dana Wins the title back. Dana retains.

– Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler. After the match, Kevin Owens confronts Theory, gives him a stunner. Trish Stratus joins Owens in the ring and snaps a selfie of the fallen Theory.

– The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Io Sky ( w/ Bayley ) Via DQ after interference from Dakota Kai and Bayley.

– Street Fight : Riddle d Seth Rollins by putting him through a table.

source: WrestlingBodyslam.Com