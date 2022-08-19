WWE Smackdown change for tonight

A change has been announced for tonight’s SmackDown match in the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

WWE previously announced Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville for tonight’s show. As seen in the video below, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced that Stark was injured in Tuesday’s NXT Heatwave match against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, and that Lyons is “medically unavailable” for tonight.

Michaels then noted that he and Adam Pearce decided to replace Lyons and Stark with Toxic Attractions’ Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Dolin and Jayne will now face Natalya and Deville on tonight’s SmackDown.

The winners of tonight’s match will go on to next Friday’s SmackDown to face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

There’s no word yet on how Lyons and Stark were injured. PWInsider notes that Lyons is not at the arena for tonight’s SmackDown in Montreal, and it looks like Stark is also not there. It was said that the change to the match was made on Thursday.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s 1200th SmackDown, along with the full tweet from Michaels:

* The Viking Raiders host a Viking funeral for The New Day

* Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville in a first round match in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The winners will advance to the next week’s SmackDown to face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez

* Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face off for Clash at The Castle