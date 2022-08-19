Updates on Kairi Sane and Kota Ibushi

Aug 19, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Multiple NJPW talent believe that Kota Ibushi is not coming back to the company. Ibushi has been out of action since the G1 Climax 31 final last year due to a shoulder injury. His contract will be up soon, he signed a 3 year deal back in 2019.

– World Wonder Ring Stardom has announced that Kairi Sane, who is now known as just KAIRI, has been pulled from the upcoming Stardom x Stardom pay-per-view event.

She was set to face off against Saya Kamitani at the event for the Wonder Of Stardom Championship.
KAIRI later announced she has Covid-19.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Myla Grace

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal