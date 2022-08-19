NXT UK stars released from contract

A total of 22 out of the 34 under contract NXT UK stars were released yesterday by WWE as the brand heads into a hiatus pending the arrival of NXT Europe sometime in 2023.

Those who were fortunate enough not to get cut were all moved to Orlando and will be part of the NXT brand in the United States moving forward, at least until the arrival of the just-announced NXT Europe.

There will be no NXT UK tapings past whatever is left to air and the brand’s involvement with the upcoming Worlds Collide premium live event will be the last one.

It’s highly likely that most of these released stars will be engaged again once NXT Europe launches but it made no financial sense to keep everyone if there will be no more tapings for now.

Those released from their contract are, in alphabetical order, Amale, Amir Jordan, Ashton Smith, Dani Luna, Dave Mastiff, Eddie Dennis, Emilia McKenzie, Flash Morgan Webster, Jack Starz, Kenny William, Mark Andrews, Nina Samuels, Primate, Sam Gradwell, Saxton Huxley, Sha Samuels, Sid Scala, T-Bone, Teoman, Trent Seven, Wild Boar, and Xia Brookside.