News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Road to WWE Clash at The Castle will continue tonight as SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Tonight’s SmackDown will be headlined by a face-off between Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to build to their Clash at The Castle main event.

The WWE Events website has Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Sheamus and Natalya advertised for tonight, while the arena website has Reigns, McIntyre, Rousey, Zayn, Sheamus, Natalya, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan advertised.

Montreal hometown star Kevin Owens will also be at tonight’s SmackDown but there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing during the live broadcast. The arena currently has Owens vs. Riddle advertised, which could be the dark main event for the local crowd.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* The Viking Raiders host a Viking funeral for The New Day

* Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville in a first round match in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The winners will advance to the next week’s SmackDown to face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez

* Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face off for Clash at The Castle