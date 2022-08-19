Lana issues apology after Tweet to homeless person seen as “cruel” goes viral

Former WWE star Lana received some backlash on Twitter due to an exchange with a fan. In regards to the topic of being homeless, the fan wrote that it’s “hard to keep going when you’re homeless. Everyone ignores you. Everything is a reminder of what you once had.” Lana responded to the tweet with the message “you have a device to tweet from.”

Lana ended up issuing an apology…

“Let me clear something up about something going around about a tweet. Most people don’t know that I was homeless 2 different times chasing big dreams. I have plenty of empathy for the homeless because I was homeless. But I was grateful because I had a phone to tweet from.”

“I am sorry to the people that took an offense when I said ‘at least you have a device.’ As weird as this sounds it was coming from a place of love and trying to encourage him to not give up. I understand my Eastern European upbringing and motivational speech did not resonate with many of you. As a kid and teenager I had shoes thrown at me, I was whipped by my ballet teachers because they ‘believed in me.’ I apologize if I seemed insensitive and caused more damage. I truly was trying to motivate in the way I know how. Which I failed and I apologize for. When people would do that to me it always helped but I see it did not help in this situation. And I am sorry for that.”