Karrion Kross recently wrote a book

Karrion Kross write a book while he was away from WWE.

Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE on the August 5 SmackDown, and were immediately put back into the main event scene. The couple recently appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, and Kross revealed that he wrote a book shortly after his WWE release last year.

“I wrote a book and it is in the editorial process,” Kross revealed. “It’s a memoir of my life and there is obviously a lot of wrestling involved but while I’ve had all this time to think and be away, I just wish that I had a book like this or I wish I knew somebody who could kind of talk to me about this stuff growing up because I didn’t have anybody like that.

“So I wrote the book with the intention to help people that are in similar situations or if you just want an entertaining read.”

There’s no word yet on when the book will be released, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the full interview with Kross and Scarlett: