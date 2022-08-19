Charlotte Flair addresses the Sasha/Naomi walk-out from WWE

In the interview with Steve Austin for Broken Skull Sessions which debuts tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network, former champ Charlotte Flair addressed the Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out after Austin brought the subject up.

Asked for an opinion, and Austin made it clear that he walked away too in the past, Charlotte took a second to reply, but said she was not there at the time as she was already gone but she knows what it’s like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are far from the truth.

“I don’t know what happened,” Charlotte said. “But what I can say is that I can’t imagine not wrestling Sasha again. That would be hard for me to compartmentalize.”

Charlotte called Banks her Ricky Steamboat, something that her father always tells Sasha.

When it comes to Naomi, Charlotte said they had a great match on Smackdown against each other but then things went in opposite directions and there’s unfinished business there.

“So for me I just can’t imagine not working with them, but in terms what they’re going through, it’s not my place to speak on behalf of the coming or them because I’m not there right now,” Flair said.