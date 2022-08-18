WWE employees now allowed to trade company stock again

Aug 18, 2022 - by James Walsh

WWE employees were barred from trading company stock after the announcement of Vince McMahon’s retirement last month.

WWE notified employees earlier today that they can once again buy and sell shares of company stock. Employees were notified after WWE reported the company’s second-quarter earnings earlier this week.

The embargo was put in place after McMahon announced his retirement and announcing the second-quarter results was delayed.

