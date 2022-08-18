Updates on Shawn Michael, Virgil, and Jonathan Coachman
– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was recently promoted to vice president of talent development creative in WWE.
– Jonathan Coachman tweeted:
Wait. I haven’t watched in a long time. CM Punk walk out on a brand? Gasp!!! Shocking. Lol. https://t.co/XJuBlWObLn
— The Coach (@TheCoachrules) August 18, 2022
– Virgil via Twitter…
To all my Meatsauce Maniacs. It saddens me to be in this position but my bills are pulling up and I need more medication. I am about $3000 short to get me through the next few months. Any help will be humongous. I love you all so much. https://t.co/CTKXAG0VhS appreciate you all pic.twitter.com/nyEr22xbz8
— Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) August 18, 2022