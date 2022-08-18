Omega addresses live crowd after AEW Dynamite return

As seen during the August 17th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega made his return to in-ring action after missing nine months. Once the show ended, Omega cut a promo for the live crowd. Omega said he has been going though physical rehab every day and perhaps he should be mad at the fans. However, Omega added that while he might blame the fans on television, he appreciates them “deep down inside.”

