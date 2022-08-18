Moxley vs. Punk to headline next week’s AEW Dynamite

A big card is set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* AEW Undisputed World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. United Empire

* Jay Lethal vs. Dax Harwood

"I am the heart and soul of this company and every time they call me 'Interim Champion' it makes me think of you and it makes me sick"

Things have gotten HEATED between Jon Moxley and CM Punk here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/H9xaP2YDxz

