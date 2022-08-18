Moxley vs. Punk to headline next week’s AEW Dynamite

Aug 18, 2022 - by James Walsh

A big card is set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* AEW Undisputed World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. United Empire

* Jay Lethal vs. Dax Harwood

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Myla Grace

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal