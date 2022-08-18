Mickie James to make announcement at Impact taping

Mickie James is set to return to Impact Wrestling later this month.

Impact has announced that James will have an announcement to make at the Lone Star Stampede TV tapings on Friday, August 26. There is no word yet on what the announcement will be related to.

The two-night Impact Lone Star Stampede tapings are scheduled for Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 from The Factory in Dallas, Texas. Tickets are available now on AXS.com.

James has not wrestled for Impact since early July. She dropped the Knockouts World Title to former champion Tasha Steelz back in March at Sacrifice, then worked a few tapings that same month before returning to the NWA and GCW, also in March. She then teamed with husband Nick Aldis for a win over Matt Cardona and current Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green at the Multiverse of Matches tapings on April 2. James then teamed with Mia Yim for a a loss to Green and partner Deonna Purrazzo at Against All Odds on July 1. James came up short against Green the next night, which aired on the July 14 Impact episode, and Impact noted then that Green sent James back home.

James has not commented on next week’s announcement as of this writing, but she did respond to the Twitter post from Impact with a shout-out to Dallas.