Kenny Omega makes his return to AEW during Dynamite

During the August 17th 2022 edition of Dynamite, Kenny Omega made his first appearance on AEW television since the 2021 Full Gear PPV. Omega teamed up with the Young Bucks in a tournament match to crown the first trios champions at the All Out PPV. Omega and the Bucks picked up the win over Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee.

Omega was recovering from various injuries during his hiatus. It had been reported last month that Omega was nearing a return to the ring.