Bound for Glory main event set, match announced for next week’s Impact
– At Bound For Glory in October, it will be Josh Alexander vs Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship.
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will defend the IMPACT World Championship against @TheEddieEdwards at the Albany Armory in Albany, NY on Friday, October 7th at #BoundForGlory!
Tickets are available TOMORROW at 10am ET:
– Next Week on Impact …
Knockouts Tag Team Championship bout which will see VXT, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo, defending their titles against Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace.
Announced for IMPACT next week!#IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/UAUkMsBOyn
