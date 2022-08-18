Bound for Glory main event set, match announced for next week’s Impact

– At Bound For Glory in October, it will be Josh Alexander vs Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship.

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will defend the IMPACT World Championship against @TheEddieEdwards at the Albany Armory in Albany, NY on Friday, October 7th at #BoundForGlory! Tickets are available TOMORROW at 10am ET: https://t.co/tvkwahtEjs pic.twitter.com/LZfm1LcvY9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022

– Next Week on Impact …

Knockouts Tag Team Championship bout which will see VXT, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo, defending their titles against Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace.