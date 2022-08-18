Bound for Glory main event set, match announced for next week’s Impact

Aug 18, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– At Bound For Glory in October, it will be Josh Alexander vs Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship.

– Next Week on Impact …

Knockouts Tag Team Championship bout which will see VXT, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo, defending their titles against Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace.

