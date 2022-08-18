NXT UK releases ongoing as brand heading for hiatus (latest update)

With the announcement that NXT UK is going in hiatus as the company prepares to launch NXT Europe in 2023, a few NXT UK wrestlers were released today.

The decision was widely expected but that does not mean it’s easier for the 34 wrestlers and other on-air personalities under contract with NXT UK who await to see what their future holds in WWE.

“As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release,” wrote

Flash Morgan Webster, the first one who publicly announced his release. “I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury. Excited to see what’s next! See you all soon.”

Webster’s former tag team partner Mark Andrews wrote a few minutes later that he’s also been released. “After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end. Excited to see what’s next,” he said. Both Webster and Andrews are former NXT UK Tag Team champions.

Wild Boar, the Welsh NXT UK star, has also received his walking papers. “As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE. It’s been a wild experience and I’m thankful for everything it’s afforded me – I am excited for what’s next and I am BUZZING to get back in that ring and GO,” he wrote.

Jack Starz got his pink slip as well, writing, “Grateful. Thank you, @WWE. Until we meet again,” while French star Amale was the first female let go. She wrote in French that a page has turned in her career but history will continue to be written. “Merci #NXTUK,” she said.

Rohan Raja wrote, “Very thankful to @WWE for allowing me to entertain thousands every week. This is just a road bump for me and I solely believe that. I have a chip to prove and I’m going to do everything I can so I can get back to where I belong. I’ll be back!”

Female star Millie Mckenzie also got the dreaded phone call and simply wrote, “Thanks for the memories WWE.”

Ashton Smith uploaded a photo holding the NXT UK Tag Team titles writing, “One hell of a ride.”

UPDATE: WWE has moved Trent Seven’s profile to the alumni section. In addition, PWInsider notes that Sid Scala, Eddie Dennis, T-Bone, Teoman, Xia Brookside, and Saxon Huxley have also been moved to the Alumni section of the site.

During a worldwide pandemic, I feared that I may never see members of my family again. But NXT UK’s existence allowed me to come home and spend precious time with my loved ones all while living my dream of wrestling inside of a WWE ring. I’ll always be so unbelievably grateful. pic.twitter.com/cL8sD3Iw5C — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) August 18, 2022

One hell of a ride. Thank you WWE. ❤️ It was me in the mask, shocker. pic.twitter.com/er0lT9697H — Amir Jordan عامر جورڈن (@iamamirjordan) August 18, 2022

Hope you all enjoyed #TheNinaSamuelsShow, I've recorded some gems for you to enjoy over the next few weeks so tune in tonight to #NXTUK Then, there's a big wide world out there that #NeedsMoreNina 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yhHLknUnQk — Nina Samuels (@NinaSamuels123) August 18, 2022

I’m now REALLY skint. Thanks for the laughs and it was a joy. Appreciate the opportunity WWE❤️ pic.twitter.com/RxhDMX4HTE — Sha Samuels (@Shasamuels) August 18, 2022

