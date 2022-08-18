AEW Dynamite viewership/rating for this week

Wednesday’s live House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite drew 957,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.54% from last week’s episode, which drew 972,000 viewers for the Quake By The Lake show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 9.09% from last week’s 0.33 rating. This week’s 0.30 key demographic rating represents 391,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 9.06% from last week’s 430,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.30 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #34 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #37 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixteenth-lowest total audience of the year, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. There was no real sports competition last night, besides the Little League World Series and the Pachuca vs. América soccer game. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 1.54% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.09% from last week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo topped the Cable Top 150 for the night with a 0.30 key demo rating, also drawing 1.052 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.388 million viewers, also drawing a 0.20 key demo rating for the #4 spot on the Cable Top 150.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.642 million viewers, also drawing a 0.61 key demo rating. Big Brother on CBS topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.85 rating, also drawing 4.056 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 1.84% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 14.28% from the previous year.

Wednesday’s House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a promo from AEW World Champion CM Punk will speak, Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King, The Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blondes, Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in a 2 of 3 Falls Match, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat appearing as the guest timekeeper, plus Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks and a mystery partner in a first round match in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions, which was the main event. The mystery partner ended up being the returning Kenny Omega, which was speculated.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode