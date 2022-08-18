A WWE departure

Aug 18, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE developmental talent Flash Morgan Webster is no longer under contract to the company….

The NXT UK superstar made his WWE debut at WrestleMania Axxess in 2018, being defeated by Pete Dunne.

  1. Brian says:
    August 18, 2022 at 1:51 pm

    Pete Dunne? Was he the fella that looks a little like that guy Butch who debuted on Smackdown a while back, the one who wears the newsboy hat?

  2. Pisto75666 says:
    August 18, 2022 at 3:47 pm

    That’s a shame (though I figured it would happen eventually). I started watching NXT UK because of Flash, and Mark Andrews.

  3. Really? says:
    August 19, 2022 at 12:36 am

    @Brian: Not sure. They look similar, and they’re both pretty tenacious. But Dunne’s tenaciousness was a hallmark of a fighting spirit and a never-say-die attitude, where Butch’s is mostly used for “hold me back” comedic effect. Basically, Pete Dunne was a pit bull and Butch is Scrappy-Doo.

