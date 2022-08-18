A WWE departure
WWE developmental talent Flash Morgan Webster is no longer under contract to the company….
As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release.
I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury.
Excited to see what’s next
See you all soon.
— Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) August 18, 2022
The NXT UK superstar made his WWE debut at WrestleMania Axxess in 2018, being defeated by Pete Dunne.
Pete Dunne? Was he the fella that looks a little like that guy Butch who debuted on Smackdown a while back, the one who wears the newsboy hat?
That’s a shame (though I figured it would happen eventually). I started watching NXT UK because of Flash, and Mark Andrews.
@Brian: Not sure. They look similar, and they’re both pretty tenacious. But Dunne’s tenaciousness was a hallmark of a fighting spirit and a never-say-die attitude, where Butch’s is mostly used for “hold me back” comedic effect. Basically, Pete Dunne was a pit bull and Butch is Scrappy-Doo.