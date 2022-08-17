Zelina Vega update

Queen Zelina Vega is expected to return to WWE soon.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Vega is likely returning to in-ring action in 4 weeks, if not sooner. Vega has been on the shelf with an injury, which was never officially disclosed. She needed minor surgery to fix an issue, but the nature and severity of the injury was never confirmed.

Vega appeared at the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last Thursday, and declared that The Queen is back. She did not elaborate on exactly when or where she will be back. Vega also appeared at the San Diego Comic Con on July 21 for the Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel.

Vega has not wrestled since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on the April 11 RAW episode, but she helped Sonya Deville in her No DQ loss to Blair on April 25. It was reported in late May that Vega was injured, but no details were provided, past the fact that Vega suffered an in-ring injury, and needed surgery. It was reported then that Vega would be on the shelf for 6-8 weeks, and that she would be back in time for SummerSlam, but that obviously did not happen.

It will be interesting to see if Vega receives a push when she returns now that former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is no longer running the show. At the time of her injury, there was talk of giving Vega a push when she was able to return as WWE officials realized her willingness to do what was requested, and her hard work behind-the-scenes was noticed. Shortly after Vega was injured, it was reported how she was listed internally as the #5 heel on RAW, behind Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Lacey Evans, and Carmella.

Vega was released from WWE in November 2020 after some controversy, but she returned in July 2021. Since then she won the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament in Saudi Arabia, and has held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Carmella. WWE has confirmed that they will return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5 for Crown Jewel 2022, so it will be interesting to see if Vega defends her Queen’s Crown, if WWE goes in that direction again this year.